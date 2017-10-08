

CTV London





Operation Impact continues throughout the weekend with London police reminding motorists on Sunday that they are on patrol.

The London police Twitter account showed a vehicle pulled over by police around 10 a.m.

Along with the city’s force, the West Region OPP out of London was also reminding drivers that the patrols are taking place in an attempt to save lives.

This message comes after a fatal crash in Norfolk County Saturday morning.

One person died in the vehicle that hit a tree and caught fire.

Police haven’t identified the deceased yet.

Operation Impact also involves aviation assistance.

The OPP Aviation Services Unit assisted ground officers in stopping a driver travelling at 182 kilometres an hour in a posted 100 zone, OPP said in a release.

"Finding violators is not the problem, finding drivers who are obeying the rules of the road, established for everyone's safety, is the problem," said Traffic and Marine Insp. Lisa Anderson.

Operation Impact is an initiative of police forces across the country.