The London police and the fire department, along with the Ontario Fire Marshal, are now investigating an explosion at a home on Hamilton Road.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, EMS responded to 1335 Hamilton Rd. E. and found a residence on fire.

There was significant structural damage to the front and west side of the home. Everyone was outside of the residence upon arrival.

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.