London Police say they have found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run on Tuesday.

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police were called to a parking lot near the intersection around 2 p.m. after the vehicle fled the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the woman who died.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

The investigation is being continued by the Major Crime Section, and anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).