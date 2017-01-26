

CTV London





Elgin OPP are crediting a properly installed child's car seat for saving a child's life.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Talbot Line Line between Hacienda Road and Springfield Road around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Talbot line when it rear-ended the back of a stopped car.

Police say the child safety seat was properly installed and that all occupants in the car were wearing their seat belts.

“This is a perfect example of a collision that could have been fatal. It was good to see everyone used their safety equipment properly and injuries were minor. Seat belts do save lives and all three people involved were able to go home at the end of the day,” said Elgin County OPP Detachment Commander Insp. Brad Fishleigh.

A 43-year-old Aylmer man has been charged with careless driving.