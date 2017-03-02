Featured
Police crack down on marijuana dispensaries
Tasty Budd's in London Ont. on Aug. 17, 2016
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:30PM EST
London police have raided five marijuana dispensaries Thursday over the noon hour.
The dispensaries where search warrants were executed are:
• 96 Wharncliffe Road South
• 119 Dundas Street
• 490 Wonderland Road South
• 737 Hamilton Road
• 1472 Dundas Street
The search warrants were in relation to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, police say.
These investigations were initiated several weeks ago in response to community complaints. The searches are currently ongoing.
