

CTV London





London police have raided five marijuana dispensaries Thursday over the noon hour.

The dispensaries where search warrants were executed are:

• 96 Wharncliffe Road South

• 119 Dundas Street

• 490 Wonderland Road South

• 737 Hamilton Road

• 1472 Dundas Street

The search warrants were in relation to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, police say.

These investigations were initiated several weeks ago in response to community complaints. The searches are currently ongoing.