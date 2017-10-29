

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





London police are searching a pond in Summerside Sunday after they charged a man there with second-degree murder following the discovery of a woman's body.

Police say Josephine "Josie" Glenn, 26, of London, was reported missing Monday. Their investigation led them to a residence on South Leaksdale Circle in Summerside. They arrested Oluwatobi Boyede, 25, of London. He is also charged with offering an indignity to a human body.

Police have a boat at the pond and officers wading in the pond. There is also a K-9 unit, and a forensics vehicle.

The return of police to the southeast neighbourhood is causing concern for those living there.

Tammy Faulkner was walking along a path at the pond Sunday morning with her son when she saw police.

She said she is extremely concerned with the police presence and news of a second-degree murder charge nearby. "I have three children. It's unbelievable what's happening."

Faulkner said police were using a metal detector at the pond.

"I'm surprised they weren't cordoning off the area," she said.

Meanwhile there is an outpouring of support for the family of Glenn on social media.

Sandra Gray, a friend of Glenn's who attended high school with her in Sarnia, told CTV News she is devastated by what happened to her friend, who was last seen Sunday in London at 3 a.m.

"I am taking Josie’s death very hard," Gray said.

"Honestly, I only spoke briefly with her on social media a few weeks ago. Other than that I haven’t really seen her or spoken to her since she moved to London.

"We were good friends in high school. I am keeping her friends and family in my thoughts. I will miss her forever."

A publication ban has been issued and police say they will not be providing any more information.