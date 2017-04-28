

CTV London





A drug lab discovered in a storage locker on Monday was non-active according to London police.

The discovery was made on April 24, after chemicals were discovered in a storage unit that had been sold at auction at 328 Commissioners Road West.

Police were able to determine that the chemicals found within were consistent with a “non-active clandestine drug synthesis operation.”

The chemicals were safely removed from the sit however the type of drug being produced is not yet known.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact London Police or Crimestoppers.