

CTV London





OPP are conducting searches in an effort of find a missing man on the Bruce Peninsula.

Police continue their investigation into the disappearance of 30-year-old Niram Shouldice who was reported missing by family on March 6.

Shouldice lives about two kilometers south of Lion's Head on Bruce Road 9, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police believe the last known sighting of him was at the UPI Gas Station in Ferndale on March 5 at 7 p.m.

Shouldice is described as:

• 5 feet 10 inches tall

• 160 pounds

• Short dark, brown curly hair and clean shaven

• Brown eyes

He was last observed wearing a heavy black Jacket with hoodie.

Investigators are requesting residents to check all outbuildings, trailers, cars and hunt camps, in the Lion's Head and Ferndale areas.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bruce Peninsula OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the Grey County OPP Crime Unit and under the direction of Det.-Insp. Andy Raffay.

An extensive ground search has been conducted by the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team. who will continue searching the area over the next few days.

If anyone has had recent contact or may know the whereabouts of his location, please Bruce Peninsula OPP at 519-534-1323 or call 1-888-310-1122.