Police charge man after he allegedly pulled knife on a friend
Owen Sound police
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:22PM EST
A dispute between friends over money has led to charges against an 20-year-old man after police say he pulled out a knife.
Owen Sound police were called downtown Friday afternoon after a man said a friend had pulled a knife on him and uttered a threat.
The men were walking along 2nd Avenue East when the accused is alleged to have pressed a folding knife against the other man’s chest while making a reference to stabbing him. The victim escaped by ducking into a building.
Police located the suspect and took him into custody.
He is charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.
There were no injuries.
