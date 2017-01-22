

CTV London





A dispute between friends over money has led to charges against an 20-year-old man after police say he pulled out a knife.

Owen Sound police were called downtown Friday afternoon after a man said a friend had pulled a knife on him and uttered a threat.

The men were walking along 2nd Avenue East when the accused is alleged to have pressed a folding knife against the other man’s chest while making a reference to stabbing him. The victim escaped by ducking into a building.

Police located the suspect and took him into custody.

He is charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

There were no injuries.