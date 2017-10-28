

CTV London





A London man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman last seen on Sunday.

Police had been investigating the disappearance of Josephine “Josie” Glenn, 26, when they turned the case over to the Major Crime Section.

Police said they continued to search for Glenn throughout the week. She was last seen in the area of Clarke Road and Culver Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. Family had expressed concern for her welfare.

On Friday, police received information about Glenn’s possible whereabouts and searched an address on South Leaksdale Circle.

A man was arrested there after human remains were discovered, police said, and they were identified as those of Glenn.

Oluwatobi Boyede, 25, of London, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of offering an indignity to a human body.

A publication ban has been issued and police say they will not be providing any more information.