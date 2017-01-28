Featured
Police charge a pedestrian who was struck by vehicle
London Police have charged a pedestrian who was struck in the intersection of York and Richmond Street on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 5:04PM EST
This outcome may not be commonly associated with pedestrian-vehicle collisions, but a pedestrian is now facing a charge after she was hit by a vehicle.
The incident occurred last night in London around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of York and Richmond Streets.
Police say the female was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe that the pedestrian disobeyed the “don’t walk” signal, resulting in the charge.
