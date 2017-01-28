

CTV London





This outcome may not be commonly associated with pedestrian-vehicle collisions, but a pedestrian is now facing a charge after she was hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred last night in London around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of York and Richmond Streets.

Police say the female was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe that the pedestrian disobeyed the “don’t walk” signal, resulting in the charge.