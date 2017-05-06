

CTV London





London police are warning the public after a female called in an aggressive coyote encounter in the north end of the city.

Officers were called to the wooded area northwest of Richmond Street and Western Road for a report of multiple coyote sightings.

The female directed officers to the walking path along the river and police were able to confirm five to six coyotes were seen and appeared to be travelling in a pack. The animals are described to be approximately 45 to 50 pounds, with light white-grey fur.

The animals presented themselves in an aggressive manner and did not appear to be afraid of humans.

Police want the public to keep a look out for similar animal activity in this area. They say animal control is aware of this incident, however police are reminding citizens to keep their pets on a leash and travel with caution in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.