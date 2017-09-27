

CTV London





Police say they’ll be closely monitoring what they're calling a “Fake Homecoming” street party this weekend.

The party is expected to be held near Western University on Saturday.

Police say their mission is to maintain a highly visible presence in the areas directly adjacent to Western University during the unsanctioned party to ensure public safety.

Police also say they’re “very concerned,” not only about the safety of those who may attend, but also those in the community.

“In the past, there were so many people on the street that emergency crews were unable to get to those that needed immediate assistance, putting everyone in danger,” police said in a release.

Police say there will be a “strict but fair enforcement approach” on Broughdale Avenue and area. Police are people to avoid the area and those who had planned on attending to make alternate plans.