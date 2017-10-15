Featured
Police asking for public's help locating missing veteran
Marc St-Louis
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 12:41PM EDT
St. Thomas police are searching for a missing veteran.
On Saturday morning, 55-year-old Marc St-Louis grabbed his car keys and left his house and didn’t return.
St-Louis also left his cell phone at the house.
Police say he has a history of PTSD after several combat tours with the Canadian military.
St-Louis is described as 5’8” and weighs 160 lbs.
He may be driving his orange 2008 Ford Escape with a bumper sticker that reads “Back off Bumper Humper" and Ontario plates, BSCA 395.
Contact police if you have any information.