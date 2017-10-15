

St. Thomas police are searching for a missing veteran.

On Saturday morning, 55-year-old Marc St-Louis grabbed his car keys and left his house and didn’t return.

St-Louis also left his cell phone at the house.

Police say he has a history of PTSD after several combat tours with the Canadian military.

St-Louis is described as 5’8” and weighs 160 lbs.

He may be driving his orange 2008 Ford Escape with a bumper sticker that reads “Back off Bumper Humper" and Ontario plates, BSCA 395.

Contact police if you have any information.