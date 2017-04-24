

CTV London





London police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 35- year-old Craig Simpson, of London.

Simpson was last seen on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the area of Commissioners Road East and High Street around 1:00p.m.

He is described as Caucasian, male, 6'2", 175lbs, dark short hair, clean shaven and has brown eyes.

Simpson is believed to be operating a 2008 light blue Ford Focus SES with Ontario license plates BLJL 678. Police provided a photo of the type of car he is believed to be driving.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).