Featured
Police ask for public's help in locating missing man
Craig Simpson, 35, has been missing since Thursday, April 20, 2017. (Courtesy London Police)
CTV London
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 5:37AM EDT
London police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 35- year-old Craig Simpson, of London.
Simpson was last seen on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the area of Commissioners Road East and High Street around 1:00p.m.
He is described as Caucasian, male, 6'2", 175lbs, dark short hair, clean shaven and has brown eyes.
Simpson is believed to be operating a 2008 light blue Ford Focus SES with Ontario license plates BLJL 678. Police provided a photo of the type of car he is believed to be driving.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Police believe pair they arrested are responsible for Edmonton toddler's death
- London Vintage Film Camera Show attracts surprising number of young fans
- Owen Sound woman charged after investigation into an assault and a stolen vehicle
- London Police find woman who went missing
- OPP say suspected impaired driver had close call before landing in ditch