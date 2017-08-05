

CTV London





A wanted man is in custody following a series of assaults last month on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Darryl Francis Sturgeon, 24, was arrested Friday around 8 p.m. after two vehicles were observed speeding in the area of River Road on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

One of the vehicles failed to stop for police.

Eventually, the traffic stop was terminated over public safety concerns.

While a First Nations officer was stopped in the intersection of Oneida Road and Bodkin Road, the second suspect vehicle rammed the police cruiser from behind.

First Nation officers located the accused later trying to flee the scene in another vehicle but was arrested without incident.

Sturgeon is facing a grocery list of charges, including fail to stop at scene of accident, along with assault causing bodily harm stemming from a July 27 incident where Sturgeon allegedly assaulted two men and a woman in a house.

He was held for a bail hearing.