Police arrest two youths after school sprayed with hateful messages
Hateful graffiti at B. Davison Secondary School on Feb. 22, 2017. (Courtesy M. El Saad/Facebook)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 5:26PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 12:55PM EDT
London police have arrested two youths after B. Davison Secondary School was spray painted with Islamophobic and homophobic slurs.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old London boy and a 16-year-old London boy were charged jointly with mischief/damage to property under $5000.
The hateful graffiti was done between Feb 21 and 22 at the Trafalgar Street school.
The messages read, "Arabs R Terrorists," (sic) and "Gay Fags."
A photo posted on Facebook quickly received an outpouring of support and outrage from both the Muslim and LGBTQ communities.
The Crown Attorney’s office has been consulted regarding the hate crime aspect of the case.
