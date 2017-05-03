

CTV London





Sarnia police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged robbery.

Police say Wednesday morning, an officer came across a vehicle that had been reported stolen and allegedly connected with two individuals involved in a robbery on the Oneida Reserve.

The vehicle was located at a motel on London Line.

Officers set up in the area in the hope of catching the suspects.

About 9:50 am officers were able to close in on the vehicle as it attempted to leave the parking lot and arrested the two suspects.

A 31-year-old man wanted by Middlesex OPP for robbery with a weapon, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and breach of recognizance was arrested. The man also had outstanding warrants from Guelph and Timmins.

A 23-year-old woman, also wanted by Middlesex OPP for assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, utter threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief, was arrested. She was also wanted in Timmins on a warrant.