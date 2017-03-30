

CTV London





A 56-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged bank robbery at the Clarke Road CIBC branch.

On Thursday, police say they received a call around 11:40 a.m., about a man who entered the CIBC Bank at 380 Clarke Rd. and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of Canadian currency was stolen and the man fled the scene.

Police say that no weapons were seen and no one suffered any injuries. Police attended the scene and the suspect was located a short time later.

A 56-year-old London man was arrested in relation to this incident. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London police or Crime Stoppers.