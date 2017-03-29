Featured
Police arrest suspect wanted in alleged robbery
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 12:12PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 12:35PM EDT
A suspect wanted in an alleged armed obbery in downtown London last November has been arrested.
Police say 42-year-old Wilfred Riley of London was arrested last Friday and charged with armed robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.
They say in the afternoon of November 5 the suspect entered a business at 223 Dundas St. and assaulted the store clerk multiple times with a weapon.
They say the suspect then fled on foot with some property and an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.
The clerk had minor injuries.
