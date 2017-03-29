

A suspect wanted in an alleged armed obbery in downtown London last November has been arrested.

Police say 42-year-old Wilfred Riley of London was arrested last Friday and charged with armed robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.

They say in the afternoon of November 5 the suspect entered a business at 223 Dundas St. and assaulted the store clerk multiple times with a weapon.

They say the suspect then fled on foot with some property and an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

The clerk had minor injuries.