Six people have been arrested after a large multi-jurisdictional drug raid, found drugs worth almost $20,000 at two homes.

Stratford police, Perth OPP and the OPP organized crime bureau raided homes in Perth South, west of St. Marys and in Kitchener on Wednesday.

A total of 193 grams of meth was seized by police along with other drugs . Police say the drugs seized are worth $19,600 in street value.

Six people face a slew of drug possession charges which include:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of oxycodone

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of stolen property

Obstruct police

Breach of probation

One person was also arrested on outstanding warrants for multiple criminal offences.

