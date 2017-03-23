Featured
Police arrest six in drug investigation
Six people have been arrested after a large multi-jurisdictional drug raid, found drugs worth almost $20,000 at two homes.
Stratford police, Perth OPP and the OPP organized crime bureau raided homes in Perth South, west of St. Marys and in Kitchener on Wednesday.
A total of 193 grams of meth was seized by police along with other drugs . Police say the drugs seized are worth $19,600 in street value.
Six people face a slew of drug possession charges which include:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of oxycodone
- Possession of counterfeit money
- Possession of stolen property
- Obstruct police
- Breach of probation
One person was also arrested on outstanding warrants for multiple criminal offences.
