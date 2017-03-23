Six people have been arrested after a large multi-jurisdictional drug raid, found drugs worth almost $20,000 at two homes.

Stratford police, Perth OPP and the OPP organized crime bureau raided homes in Perth South, west of St. Marys and in Kitchener on Wednesday.

A total of 193 grams of meth was seized by police along with other drugs . Police say the drugs seized are worth $19,600 in street value.

Six people face a slew of drug possession charges which include:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of oxycodone
  • Possession of counterfeit money
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Obstruct police
  • Breach of probation

One person was also arrested on outstanding warrants for multiple criminal offences.

