Police arrest man they say had replica handgun
Police were on scene at Limberlost and Faifax on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 after a report came in that someone had a handgun. (Celine Moreau / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 7:46PM EDT
London police have a man in custody after someone reported seeing a handgun at Limberlost and Fairfax Friday evening.
Officers converged on the area around 6:15 p.m.
A man was arrested near a townhouse complex and taken into custody. Police say he had a replica handgun.
Charges are pending.