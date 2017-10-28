

Another vehicle has been stolen in St. Thomas, making it five vehicles in five days.

Police were alerted to the latest vehicle theft Friday around 6 p.m.

This time a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Ontario licence plate AR49451. The truck was parked in the parking lot of the Timken Centre at 75 Caso Crossing, police say.

The truck owner parked the vehicle around 4 p.m. and it was not there when the owner returned after 5 p.m.

Police say if you spot the missing vehicle, do not approach but report it to police immediately.