Featured
PM makes quick stop in Goderich, helps stuff backpacks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Goderich on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at the Salvation Army to help stuff backpacks with school supplies. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 1:50PM EDT
About 500 people were on hand as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Goderich Friday morning.
Trudeau was at the Salvation Army in Goderich for a tour and to help with its back to school backpack program.
He also shook hands with members of the crowd and chatted with people on hand.
It was a quick visit as Trudeau moved on to Stratford for a meeting at the Stratford Festival Friday afternoon.