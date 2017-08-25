

CTV London





About 500 people were on hand as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Goderich Friday morning.

Trudeau was at the Salvation Army in Goderich for a tour and to help with its back to school backpack program.

He also shook hands with members of the crowd and chatted with people on hand.

It was a quick visit as Trudeau moved on to Stratford for a meeting at the Stratford Festival Friday afternoon.