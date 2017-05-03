Featured
Planting on hold as area farmers keep eyes on the sky
Planting corn
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 3:04PM EDT
All of the rain in the region is testing the patience of farmers, who are eager to get their crops in the ground.
The 2017 spring planting season is on hold until farmers' fields can dry up.
But with a special weather statement in effect, it doesn't look like fields will be dry any time soon.
Farmers tell CTV News that they are not even considering planting until next week or even later.
A small amount of corn was planted in parts of the province during sunny weather last week, but the dry conditions didn't last long.
