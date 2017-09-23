

CTV London





The wreckage of a plane was pulled from the waters of Lake Huron near Goderich on Saturday.

The small plane crashed near the Goderich Municipal Airport on Thursday, killing two.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada sent a team to the site of a fatal plane crash near Goderich on Saturday.

Emergency crews found the plane in the lake early Thursday morning, several hours after receiving calls about a plane that appeared to be in distress near the airport.

Huron County OPP say debris from the small, fixed-wing plane was found around 2:30 a.m. in Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres offshore.

Two people died in the crash.

The first victim was found by police Thursday and was identified as Veronica Draghici, 36, of Brampton.

On Friday, police recovered the second victim around 11:52 a.m.

He has been identified as Edward Grodecki, 62, of Oakville.

The TSB says it is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences.

It does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

It says its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety