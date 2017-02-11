Featured
Pit party at Budweiser Gardens kicks off Monster Jam show
The Monster Jam shows at Budweiser Gardens in London this weekend kick off with a pit party. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 5:47PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:18PM EST
It was a day of little people and big trucks at Budweiser Gardens in London.
The Monster Jam event running this weekend hosted a pit party just before the show started in the downtown London arena. Fans were able to meet the drivers and get an up close look at the Monster Jam trucks.
For 25 years now, drivers have been putting on family friendly shows that feature monster truck racing and freestyle events. Many of the most recognizable trucks are returning to the London shows, including Grave Digger, Max-D and Monster Mutt.
A second show starts Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. The show also run tomorrow at 1:00 p.m., and kicks off with another pit party. The pit party gives kids the chance to dream about being drivers, and drivers a chance to remember when they were young dreamers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.