It was a day of little people and big trucks at Budweiser Gardens in London.

The Monster Jam event running this weekend hosted a pit party just before the show started in the downtown London arena. Fans were able to meet the drivers and get an up close look at the Monster Jam trucks.

For 25 years now, drivers have been putting on family friendly shows that feature monster truck racing and freestyle events. Many of the most recognizable trucks are returning to the London shows, including Grave Digger, Max-D and Monster Mutt.

A second show starts Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. The show also run tomorrow at 1:00 p.m., and kicks off with another pit party. The pit party gives kids the chance to dream about being drivers, and drivers a chance to remember when they were young dreamers.