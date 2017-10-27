

The Canadian Press





Fire officials say a pilot managed to safely land his small, two-seater aircraft in a cornfield east of Sarnia late last night after his engine stalled.

It happened south of Lasalle Line, between Waubuno Road and Telfer Road.

St. Clair Fire Chief Walt Anderson says emergency services were sent to the scene after witnesses reported seeing the plane go down.

Anderson says the pilot had climbed on top of the plane and was waving a flashlight to get the attention of emergency crews, and seemed in relatively good condition when he was escorted out of the cornfield on foot.

He also says the plane didn't appear to have any major damage.