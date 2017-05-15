

CTV London





Oxford County OPP have released the identity of a pilot who died in a plane crash in Oxford County.

Police say 67-year-old Raymond Taylor of Norwich Township was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Township Road 12 in Blandford Blenheim Township.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, OPP were notified about a missing man who was last seen leaving a private airstrip in a small plane earlier that morning.

A search discovered the wreckage of the small, fixed wing, single engine aircraft Sunday morning at 6:19 a.m. , east of the airstrip on Township Road 12 in Blandford Blenheim Township.

Police say he was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board is continuing with the investigation.