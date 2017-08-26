

CTV London





There was another crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in London.

The latest crash was near the intersection of Dundas Street and Kathleen Avenue around 10 p.m.

The bike collided with a pickup truck, injuring the 31-year-old motorcyclist, who was taken to hospital.

Police say the injuries are not life threatening, but they are continuing to investigate.

The 27-year-old driver of the truck was charged with turn not safe.

The crash happened just a day after a motorcyclist was seriously injured when a van struck the motorcycle. The van driver was charged with careless driving.

