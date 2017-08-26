Featured
Pickup truck-motorcycle crash injures one
A crash at Kathleen Avenue and Dundas Street on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 sent the bike driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2017 1:08PM EDT
There was another crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in London.
The latest crash was near the intersection of Dundas Street and Kathleen Avenue around 10 p.m.
The bike collided with a pickup truck, injuring the 31-year-old motorcyclist, who was taken to hospital.
Police say the injuries are not life threatening, but they are continuing to investigate.
The 27-year-old driver of the truck was charged with turn not safe.
The crash happened just a day after a motorcyclist was seriously injured when a van struck the motorcycle. The van driver was charged with careless driving.