Petrolia woman dies after collision with transport truck
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 11:34AM EST
A 33-year-old Petrolia woman has died after a crash involving a transport truck on Friday.
Sarnia police responded to the collision at 12:43 p.m., in the area of Churchill Line west of Mandaumin Road.
Police say a Honda Civic collided with a transport truck.
The 33-year-old female, Danielle Mezzatesta of Petrolia, was the driver of the Honda Civic and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the transport, a 45-year-old man, from Nobleton, Ont., was transported to hospital with minor injuries and released.
Currently, members of the Sarnia Police Service Traffic Branch and Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the incident.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation they are please asked to contact Detective Constable Sam Sulaiman at 519-344-8861, extension 6132.
