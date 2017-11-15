

CTV London





The Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Petrolia has resigned amid reports of a conflict of interest.

The town said Manny Baron’s resignation was effective immediately.

Baron had been CAO since July 2012.

The town had asked for an independent investigation into the matter but said it would not make the probe report public because it is a personnel matter.

Mandi Pearson is the interim CAO until a permanent replacement has been secured.

The firm of Tim L. Dobbie Consulting Ltd. has been contracted to begin a search for a new CAO.