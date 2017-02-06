

CTV London





A man arrested by Lambton OPP on Friday for allegedly possessing counterfeit cash was arrested again on Sunday for the same offence.



OPP arrested three people during a traffic stop late Friday afternoon on Discovery Line in Enniskillen Township.



Officers seized more tha $9,200 of suspected counterfeit U.S. currency in various denominations.



Two men from Petrolia, aged 28 and 48, and a 42-year-old man from Forest were all charged wtih

possessing counterfeit money.



Then on Sunday, the 48-year-old from Petrolia was arrested again on charges of possessing $400 in phony bills, in addition to methamphetamine and marijuana.