Petrolia man arrested twice for possessing alleged counterfeit cash
CTV London
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 5:10PM EST
A man arrested by Lambton OPP on Friday for allegedly possessing counterfeit cash was arrested again on Sunday for the same offence.
OPP arrested three people during a traffic stop late Friday afternoon on Discovery Line in Enniskillen Township.
Officers seized more tha $9,200 of suspected counterfeit U.S. currency in various denominations.
Two men from Petrolia, aged 28 and 48, and a 42-year-old man from Forest were all charged wtih
possessing counterfeit money.
Then on Sunday, the 48-year-old from Petrolia was arrested again on charges of possessing $400 in phony bills, in addition to methamphetamine and marijuana.
