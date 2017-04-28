

An underwater search is expected to be conducted Friday in Perth County for a man who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Eve.

On Thursday provincial police carried out what they described as a “planned ground search” for Derek Ritz, 51, in an area just south of Sebringville close to Perth Road 130, and Line 34.

Police said that they will conduct an underwater search in the same area on Friday.

Ritz was last seen in the Avonton Road area of Sebringville on Saturday, December 31, 2016 wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, and a dark leather motorcycle jacket. He is 5’11” and 170 pounds with shoulder length hair.

Police did not specify why they were searching this specific area at this time.