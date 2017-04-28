Featured
Perth OPP to conduct underwater search for man missing since New Years
Derek Ritz, who has not been seen since Dec. 31, is shown in this photograph provided by Perth County OPP.
CTV London
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 6:25AM EDT
An underwater search is expected to be conducted Friday in Perth County for a man who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Eve.
On Thursday provincial police carried out what they described as a “planned ground search” for Derek Ritz, 51, in an area just south of Sebringville close to Perth Road 130, and Line 34.
Police said that they will conduct an underwater search in the same area on Friday.
Ritz was last seen in the Avonton Road area of Sebringville on Saturday, December 31, 2016 wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, and a dark leather motorcycle jacket. He is 5’11” and 170 pounds with shoulder length hair.
Police did not specify why they were searching this specific area at this time.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Norfolk OPP looking to identify truck in the area of fatal hit and run
- Barricaded man surrenders to police after overnight standoff in Dutton
- Trump's first 100 days in office: Day-by-day highlights
- Local service to mark National Day of Mourning
- Perth OPP to conduct underwater search for man missing since New Years