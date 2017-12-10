

CTV London





Perth County OPP want to speak with a man during a suspicious incident over the weekend in St. Marys.

Between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 9-year-old boy was walking on Station Street near Church Street when he was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man exited a dark coloured SUV and placed his hands on the child's shoulders.

The child fled and the man left in his vehicle.

The man is described as white, 40 to 50 years-old with short, dark hair and a deep voice.

He was wearing a long sleeved black shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Call OPP if you have any information.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the alleged incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-393-6123, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.