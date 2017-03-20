

Perth County OPP are hoping to get more information two men deemed suspicious after releasing a composite drawing.

Police continue to investigate a report of two suspicious males observed on Whaley Avenue in Perth East Township in Milverton on March 15.

The vehicle is a Grey 4-door with a large dent in the passenger side rear door, noticeable rust around the wheel wells and a metal hood ornament.

The driver is described as:

• Dark skinned male

• Short, curly black hair

• Wearing a green/yellow track suit with white stripes

The passenger is described as:

• Dark skinned male

• Short, curly black hair

• Bushy dark eyebrows

• Wearing blue jeans, sandals and white socks

• Tattoo on right arm

A composite drawing for the passenger has been obtained and may aid in identification.

The Perth County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.