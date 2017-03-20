Featured
Perth County OPP seek information on suspicious persons
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 10:40AM EDT
Perth County OPP are hoping to get more information two men deemed suspicious after releasing a composite drawing.
Police continue to investigate a report of two suspicious males observed on Whaley Avenue in Perth East Township in Milverton on March 15.
The vehicle is a Grey 4-door with a large dent in the passenger side rear door, noticeable rust around the wheel wells and a metal hood ornament.
The driver is described as:
• Dark skinned male
• Short, curly black hair
• Wearing a green/yellow track suit with white stripes
The passenger is described as:
• Dark skinned male
• Short, curly black hair
• Bushy dark eyebrows
• Wearing blue jeans, sandals and white socks
• Tattoo on right arm
A composite drawing for the passenger has been obtained and may aid in identification.
The Perth County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
