Perth County OPP are hoping to get more information two men deemed suspicious after releasing a composite drawing.

Police continue to investigate a report of two suspicious males observed on Whaley Avenue in Perth East Township in Milverton on March 15.

 The vehicle is a Grey 4-door with a large dent in the passenger side rear door, noticeable rust around the wheel wells and a metal hood ornament.

 The driver is described as:

•          Dark skinned male

•          Short, curly black hair

•          Wearing a green/yellow track suit with white stripes

 The passenger is described as:

•          Dark skinned male

•          Short, curly black hair

•          Bushy dark eyebrows

•          Wearing blue jeans, sandals and white socks

•          Tattoo on right arm

 A composite drawing for the passenger has been obtained and may aid in identification.

 The Perth County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.