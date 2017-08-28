

CTV London





Six people including three children were left injured following another devastating crash on regional roads over the weekend. The most seriously injured was a four-year-old boy left with life-threatening injuries.

The crash in Perth County happened Sunday afternoon when two vehicles collided at Road 122 and Line 39 in Elice Township.

Police say a Toyota northbound on Road 122 entered the intersection and collided with a Ford car.

A four-year-old boy in the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries. A one-year-old and a seven-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries. A man and a woman in the car also suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police closed area roads until late Sunday night to investigate the cause of the collision.

There has been no word on any charges pending.

The crash comes just one day after another two vehicle crash in the Bruce Peninsula area left three people dead and four people seriously injured.