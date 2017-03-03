Featured
Pedestrian struck and killed by train near Watford
OPP shut down the eastbound 401 early Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in parts of Elgin and Chatham-Kent Counties following a fiery crash between two transport trucks.
CTV London
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 6:42AM EST
Lambton County provincial police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a freight train in Lambton County.
Police say that just after midnight a pedestrian was struck by a train in the area of Nauvoo Road near Watford.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed the area for an investigation.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
