Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run east of Tillsonburg
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 12:03PM EDT
Police say a pedestrian has died in a hit-and-run east of Tillsonburg, Ont.
They say it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday in the community of Delhi.
Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling in the King Street area between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The area is closed to traffic for an investigation.
