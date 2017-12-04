

CTV London





A 36-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while walking near Aylmer.

Elgin County OPP responded to the collision on Sunday around 6 p.m. on Talbot Line near Carter Road.

Police say it involved an Aylmer man and a 2012 red Chrysler 200.

Malahide Fire Service and St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics attended the scene of the collision.

The man was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He later died in hospital.

The OPP's technical collision investigators attended the scene to further the investigation. The roadway was closed for several hours to allow investigators safe access to the roadway.

Police say at this time no foul play is suspected in the death of the man.

A post mortem has been scheduled for Monday.