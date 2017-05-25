

CTV London





A plan that's off the rails - that's how the head of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party is describing the Liberal government's high speed rail announcement.

"They're hoping they can make a funding announcement with no funds,” says PC leader Patrick Brown. “They're hoping they can make a commitment with no plan to implement it.”

Patrick Brown was speaking to a gathering organized by the McDonald-Cartier club over the noon hour today.

Brown cast doubt on whether the liberal's will ever follow through on their high speed rail promise.

Wynne was in London last week, announcing that the liberal government is committing $15 million to an environmental assessment with a goal of seeing high speed rail between London and Toronto by 2025. Eventually the train would also travel to Windsor.

But brown says the Liberal budget delivered just a few weeks ago laid out the government's planned infrastructure spending for the next 13 years.

He says nowhere in that budget did they mention high speed rail.

"How can they not mention this in the provincial budget? How can it not be funded? They've got a 13-year infrastructure plan and this isn't included?” says Brown.

“It's just Kathleen Wynne coming up, say anything right before an election because she knows people are looking for change right now and it's wrong to mislead the public."