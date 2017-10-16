

CTV London





It's official. Paul Paolatto will run for mayor of London in 2018.

"I consider this an application process with 200,000 employers," he says.

The 55-year-old former police board budget chair joins a field that is expected to include current mayor Matt Brown and 2014 runner up Paul Cheng.

Paolatto takes direct aim at Brown's performance and a leadership void at city hall.

"Do you believe that he has enriched our community? I would suggest no, and do you believe he has respected the voices of Londoners? I would say no."

On the same day Paolatto announced his intention to run for mayor next year, a billboard advertising his online blog went up at a couple locations in the city.

It asks, "Are you thinking what I'm thinking? But makes no mention of his intent to run for mayor.

The Elections Act forbids spending by candidates outside the campaign period.

But the city clerk explains in an email that the billboards are okay because they promote a blog and "it does not appear to indicate that the individual is a candidate in the upcoming municipal election."

Paolatto says the province's decision to shorten municipal campaigning by four months -- moving nomination day from Jan. 1 to May 1 means he'll have to find new ways to get his name and ideas to the public.

"The campaign period is inadequate to be able to accomplish this, incumbency is already a huge advantage. It's awfully hard for challengers to get their name out it that amount of time," he says.

Paolatto is currently the director of Western Research Parks and CEO of the London Medical Network.

Londoners go to the polls Oct. 22, 2018.