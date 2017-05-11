Featured
Paul Cheng to make an unspecified announcement Friday
Paul Cheng, seen here in London, Ont, on October, 15, 2015, says he filed his expenses on-time. (Chuck Dickson / CTV London)
Former mayoral candidate Paul Cheng has invited media for an unspecified announcement he plans to make Friday at City Hall.
In an email Cheng said, "Please join me tomorrow Friday 2 pm at the front steps of London City Hall for an announcement."
It is not clear what Cheng plans to announce. Since resurfacing at recent public meetings on BRT, there has been speculation he may plan to run for mayor again, however electoral rules do not allow any candidate to officially declare until an election year, which is 2018.
Cheng has also been vocal about his concerns with the city's BRT plan.
