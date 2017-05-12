

CTV London





Paul Cheng announced Friday afternoon that he intends to run for mayor of London once again.

Cheng made the announcement on the steps of City Hall Friday afternoon with local media present.

Cheng was a political unknown in the 2014 race who ended up gaining enough support to become the number one rival for current mayor Matt Brown.

Following his defeat in 2014 he seemingly went quiet once again, only to resurface in recent weeks to express concerns about the city's BRT plan. His return to public life fueled speculation that he would run for mayor in 2018.

After attending public meetings Cheng said he would scrap the city's plan as it currently stands.