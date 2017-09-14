

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The leader of Ontario's Opposition says he is ignoring Premier Kathleen Wynne's request that he retract comments he made about her.

Wynne's lawyers wrote a letter to Patrick Brown on Wednesday warning that he could face legal action unless he withdrew statements he made about the premier's role in a Liberal bribery trial.

The letter says the Progressive Conservative leader told reporters Tuesday that Wynne was standing trial, when in fact she is not on trial or even under investigation, but is offering voluntary testimony.

It was made public moments before the premier took the witness stand at the trial in Sudbury, Ont., where two former Liberal staffers are facing bribery charges under the Election Act.

Brown's office did not contest the remarks but pointed out that he immediately tried to clarify them when speaking to the media.

Brown himself did not comment about the matter until Thursday morning.