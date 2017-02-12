Featured
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Middlesex County
Middlesex OPP are investigating after a car struck a tree on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, injuring the driver and killing the passenger.
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 10:58AM EST
OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the eastern corner of Middlesex County.
It happened just before 7:30 Sunday morning on Elgin Road (Highway 73), just south of Cromarty Drive.
Police say a Chevrolet car travelling northbound on Elgin Road left the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of the road.
The male passenger died in the crash. The male driver has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Elgin Road was closed from Cromarty Drive to Mossley Drive while the OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators examined the scene.
