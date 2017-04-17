Featured
Parsons, Stephens drag Knights into game seven
CTV London
Published Monday, April 17, 2017
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 5:56AM EDT
They were out shot almost 2-1 by Erie but the London Knights found a way to survive once again.
Mitchell Stephens was the hero Sunday night as his goal in overtime forces a game seven with the Otters on Tuesday.
However, it was Tyler Parsons who kept London in the game making 44 saves in the 2-1 victory; Erie out shot London 45-26.
Janne Kuokkanen had the other goal for London; he has scored in four straight games.
Erie looked to be getting off to a quick start after Jordan Sambrook scored just 47 seconds into the game. From there Parsons took over and was perfect the rest of the way.
For the second time in two rounds the Knights are going the distance with their opponent.
Game seven goes Tuesday in Erie.
