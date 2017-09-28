

CTV London





Ward 13 councillor Tanya Park says she’ll seek the nomination from the Ontario NDP in London North Centre for next year’s election.

Park says she will not seek re-election in her ward.

“To those political keeners out there who are wondering why I'm not going to seek reelection for my Council seat my answer is simple. “It's not the equitable thing to do,” Park said in a release.

"Leading people on is not fair to my constituents, and it’s also not fair to individuals who may seek to replace me in Ward 13.”

Park says there are a lot of provincial issues she wants to tackle but did not give specifics.

“Families who live in London North Centre have told me they’re ready for change – and I think it’s critical that we think about London’s future, Ontario’s future, and what kind of change we want to see.

“People want an MPP that shares their priorities, and works to make life better for them, not one who comes home to sell Toronto centric policy decisions”

Park joined city council in 2014, replacing Judy Bryant in the ward.