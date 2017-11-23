

CTV London





Amanda Dumont and Scott Bakker have each been sentenced to nine years in connection with the death of toddler Ryker Daponte-Michaud.

Dumont will serve just over 6 years, eight months as she is credited for time already served.

Bakker has about 5 years, 3 months left to serve.

In handing down the sentence Thursday, Justice Renee Pomerance said both of them were well aware of how serious Ryker’s injuries were. The Crown had asked for 12 years for each.

She also accepted that the scalding was an accidental event, but noted the passage of three days before treatment was sought, including a period where the couple went to pawn jewelry.

Dumont, 33, and Bakker, 27 were found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in September after 20-month-old Ryker was scalded by hot coffee in 2014.