After telling CTV London Sunday, he would start a probe Monday into his force's investigations of sexual assaults, London Police Chief John Pare made good on his promise.

He is meeting with community partners, including the London Abused Women's Centre and the Sexual Assault Centre London, on Monday.

Pare said he would re-open some sexual assault cases as far back as 2010 after a national newspaper report says London police have designated one in three of its sexual assault cases as unfounded during a five-year period.

By comparison, the Toronto police force dismissed seven per cent of sexual assault complaints as unfounded, according to The Globe and Mail, which investigated the issue.

"The London Police Service is committed to providing the best service possible in response to victims of crime and this review will assist us in maintaining the confidence and trust of the community. Through this review we want to look at our current practices and develop best practices," Pare said.

Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre, says while the findings don't surprise her, she considers this a systemic problem, not just a police one. She hopes all levels are held accountable, including the court system.

"Even if we solve all the issues at the police department, whatever door that woman walks through, for service, she should have the same level of support and that's not going to happen unless we take a look at the systemic issues."